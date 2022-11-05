Lindsay Lohan Sends Fans Into A Frenzy After Releasing Cover Of 'Jingle Bell Rock' Almost 20 Years Later In 'Falling For Christmas'

Lindsay Lohan is the talk of the town as the holiday season nears and her new Falling for Christmas movie makes headlines. The former child star, best known for her Mean Girls role, has been opening up on her latest Hollywood flick as she also releases a holiday-themed song with a new single, Jingle Bell Rock. Lindsay, 36, has her Instagram followers loving all the buzz, and fans are also digging the Netflix movie's trailer.

Says Screen Return Feels Like 'Rebirth'

Lindsay had, in 2020, vowed to return to the U.S. and resume acting after years in Dubai. While that didn't happen, something has as the newly married star once again finds herself making movie star headlines. Falling for Christmas was shot over Thanksgiving 2021, where Lindsay told People: "We cooked with the director and her husband, and my brother and my husband. It was really fun. I did the sweet potatoes and the stuffing."

Last Time She Cried

It looks like the filming has also proven an emotional deal for the former wild child. When asked when she last cried, Lohan told People: "Whenever I wrap a film, because you get so close with everyone. With Falling for Christmas, I hadn't been on a romantic comedy movie set in so long—it was almost like a rebirth."

Lindsay's 2000s acting career largely fizzled out and was replaced by short-lived success on reality TV via her Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club series, but the charm that everyone fell in love with is still in demand. "It's the right time," Lindsay recently wrote on Instagram while promoting the movie.

New Habits As A Little Older

Lohan once made headlines for stumbling out of clubs at 3 a.m. as she formed part of the 2000s party crowd. Now, it's more toned down.

"The other night at my husband's cousin's wedding we were up until around 1 a.m. Usually I'm in bed asleep by 10:30 p.m. latest. With age, I prefer to go to bed earlier now and have more of the day," Lindsay further revealed.

Dropping Beats

Lindsay has had moderate success as a singer and did just this with Xanax, released in 2020. Now, fans are getting major Xmas vibes as she recreates the 1957 hit Jingle Bell Rock, originally recorded by Bobby Helms. In a promo posted for her upcoming movie, Lohan told her IG followers: "It's October 3rd. now mark your calendars for November 10th. 🎄"

