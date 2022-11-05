Lindsay Lohan Sends Fans Into A Frenzy After Releasing Cover Of 'Jingle Bell Rock' Almost 20 Years Later In 'Falling For Christmas'

It looks like the filming has also proven an emotional deal for the former wild child. When asked when she last cried, Lohan told People: "Whenever I wrap a film, because you get so close with everyone. With Falling for Christmas, I hadn't been on a romantic comedy movie set in so long—it was almost like a rebirth."

Lindsay's 2000s acting career largely fizzled out and was replaced by short-lived success on reality TV via her Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club series, but the charm that everyone fell in love with is still in demand. "It's the right time," Lindsay recently wrote on Instagram while promoting the movie.