Paige Spiranac Demonstrates How To Find The 'Sweet Spot' In A Revealing Outfit

Paige Spiranac is turning heads as she proves just why she calls herself the "OG Insta-Golf Girl." The Colorado-born former pro golfer continues building up her fanbase on Instagram, and a recent video shows fans that the golfing skillset hasn't gone anywhere. Paige, this year crowned "Sexiest Woman Alive" by Maxim, posted recently and with her club, as she demonstrated how to find the "sweet spot." The blonde showed off her killer figure in a skimpy look while impressing fans, and likes are coming in fast.
Stuns With Golfing Video
In a video shared with her 3.7 million IG followers, Paige posed from an indoor mini-golf setup on fake grass backed by a large green panel. Showing off her shapely and toned legs, she wore tiny black shorts as she went high-waisted, also adding in a plunging and sleeveless white top that just about peeped her abs.
Paige further sported white sneakers and dark shades - footage showed her standing with her legs square apart and prepping her swing, then delivering it with flawless skill. Playing music from The Notorious B.I.G., Paige wrote: "Struggling to find the sweet spot? Just not hitting it right? Well I'm here to help😏." The hint? It has to do with 95% of your body weight being on one leg.
Selling Her Towels
There's always room for celebrity merch, and Instagram is the perfect place to promote it. Earlier this year, Paige dropped her "HAPPY PLACE" golf towel, one retailing for $39. Going all beer maid in white lingerie for a sizzling promo shot, Paige wrote:
"New towel is dropping Friday!! Here's a sneak peak from the shoot👀 Click the link in my bio to sign up for updates and be first in line for upcoming events, product drops, and so much more!❤️🥳."
Celebrating Open Championship
In July, Paige received plenty of likes for posing in a flirty minidress as she teased the camera for an outdoor snap. Gearing fans up for golfing season, she wrote:
"It's Open Championship time! Who do you have winning? I have my money on Cam Smith and it looks like he had a great start👀👀 Hopefully this ages well come Sunday lol."
Celebrity Followers
Paige's social media is attracting plenty of fan attention, but likewise, a following from some famous faces. Her feed is kept tabs on by both WWE star Mandy Rose plus former Fox Sports star Holly Sonders.