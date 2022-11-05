Paige Spiranac Demonstrates How To Find The 'Sweet Spot' In A Revealing Outfit

In a video shared with her 3.7 million IG followers, Paige posed from an indoor mini-golf setup on fake grass backed by a large green panel. Showing off her shapely and toned legs, she wore tiny black shorts as she went high-waisted, also adding in a plunging and sleeveless white top that just about peeped her abs.

Paige further sported white sneakers and dark shades - footage showed her standing with her legs square apart and prepping her swing, then delivering it with flawless skill. Playing music from The Notorious B.I.G., Paige wrote: "Struggling to find the sweet spot? Just not hitting it right? Well I'm here to help😏." The hint? It has to do with 95% of your body weight being on one leg.