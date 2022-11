Pearls' troubles with Instagram were caused by a tribute video that, it seems, was too scandalous for the social media platform. For Halloween, the athlete paid homage to Salma Hayek by recreating a famous scene from her 1996 movie, From Dusk Till Dawn.

In the clip that has been removed from her page, Pearl is dressed as Salma's character, Santánico Pandemonium, and performs a lascivious dance while standing on a chair. Nearly spilling out of a cut-out thong bikini, she sticks her foot in a man's mouth and pours alcohol down her leg, all while grinding her hips provocatively.

Pearl mused about her misfortune with Instagram on Twitter, where she still has the NSFW video up: "IG suspended my account for this! Buuuut, I did it for the Gram!"

Scroll for more!