Nicole Scherzinger is proving that looks can absolutely "kill." The Pussycat Dolls singer is fresh from a sizzling style display on her Instagram as she continues to make headlines for defying her age at 44. The pop star posted to her account shortly before the weekend, going for a chic and sexy all-black look and 100% nailing her caption. Nicole stunned while posing from a tiled terrace and rocking a velvet look, and she definitely picked a short one. Fans have left the singer over 50,000 likes.
Nicole Scherzinger Looks Incredible In Sexy Mini Dress
Sizzles In Little Black Dress
Swinging a hip to elongate her legs, Nicole posed all foxy-like while in a ruched, long-sleeved, and crushed velour dress in black. The leggy number boasted a sheer and criss-cross accent panel at the chest, drawing attention to Nicole's slim upper half. Flashing slight hints of her cleavage while also holding a glossy satin black purse, Nicole added in black stiletto heels as she also donned sheer stockings.
The Buttons star wore her dark locks swept up in a high ponytail, rocking loose strands framing her face. She opted for a warming and bronzer-heavy face of makeup and a glossy lip.
Looks Can Kill
In a caption, the Hawaii-born sensation wrote: "They say looks can kill and I might try…swipe to see me on my vigilante ish🖤." Fans are loving it and have been calling Nicole "ferocious."
Nicole then returned to video mode while showing off her dress once again. Here, the star added in statement shades for Hollywood glam. She wrote: "All flowers grow through dirt….remember that."
Getting Invited Around
Nicole has been proving how much in demand she is of late. The Masked Singer judge recently posted to shout out chat show The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she was a guest. "Had such a great time at the @jenniferhudsonshow. Thank you for having me sis & congratulations on your new show @iamjhud 🙌🏽💕," she wrote on IG while showing off her jumpsuit set look.
Nicole found fame with hit girl band The Pussycat Dolls and has since risen to be a much-loved judge on the competition series The Masked Singer. She's also known for her sense of humor and fitness queen status.
Room For Donuts!
Nicole eats super healthy, but she's also a cheat queen. In a recent and joking workout video, she told fans: "Donuts today. Workout tomorrow. Life's about balance, baby!🍩" For more, give her Instagram a follow.