Hailey Bieber Shows Off Tiffany & Co Collection In Plunging Top

Hailey Bieber is the latest celebrity partner of luxurious jeweler Tiffany & Co., as announced in an Instagram post this week. The supermodel attended the company's new Tiffany Lock unveiling with fellow celebrities, including Gal Gadot and Kim Kardashian, a few days before the reveal.

The campaign comes in time for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year, as it's part of a special Holiday Collection. Bieber glowed in the campaign as her fair skin contrasted against the black outfits she chose, and her bright red nail polish accentuated the silver, gold, and bronze of her jewelry.