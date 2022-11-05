Hailey Bieber Shows Off Tiffany & Co Collection In Plunging Top

Close up of Hailey Bieber
Getty | Dimitrios Kambouris

Entertainment
chisom

Hailey Bieber is the latest celebrity partner of luxurious jeweler Tiffany & Co., as announced in an Instagram post this week. The supermodel attended the company's new Tiffany Lock unveiling with fellow celebrities, including Gal Gadot and Kim Kardashian, a few days before the reveal.

The campaign comes in time for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year, as it's part of a special Holiday Collection. Bieber glowed in the campaign as her fair skin contrasted against the black outfits she chose, and her bright red nail polish accentuated the silver, gold, and bronze of her jewelry.

The New Face Of Tiffany Lock

Close up of Hailey Bieber at the Tiffany Lock event
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Bieber wore a sheer black dress, exposing her matching underwear to the Tiffany Lock event. She accessorized heavily with pieces from the celebrated collection, including bracelets and a ring.

The model went all out for her campaign, even painting her fingernails a bright red shade to contrast the accessories. In slide two, Bieber wears a plunging neckline black top while spreading her fingers on her chest to show off her rings and choker necklace.

She also wore her signature nude makeup with smoky eyeshadow highlighting her light brown eyes.

Hanging With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber at the Tiffany Lock event
Getty | Stefanie Keenan

Other guests at the Tiffany Lock event included Kardashian, with whom Bieber has a relationship thanks to the former's sisters - Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The duo posed for a picture by the pool, with Kardashian spotting platinum silver hair for the first time in years.

The businesswoman attended the event in an all-black leather and furry outfit - a long trench coat, wide-legged pants, a skintight top, and boots. The Skims founder accessorized her look with a silver statement necklace from the night's host and kept her ears bare.

Celebrating Halloween With Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber at a Marie Claire event in 2016
Getty | Jason LaVeris

Bieber had a fun Halloween month and shared some of her moments via social media - pictures on Instagram and videos on YouTube. During a special vlog with Kylie Jenner, they painted their bodies green and dressed up like witches for a fun conversation in Bieber's bathroom.

More pictures on Instagram show Bieber having fun with colors last October, including a rare shot of her in red hair and bright red lipstick. Can every month be Halloween?

Launching Her Skincare Line

Close up of Hailey Bieber at the 2021 MET Gala
Getty | ANGELA WEISS

2022 was a good business year for Bieber, who finally launched her skincare line to critical acclaim. Rhode's best seller is the Peptide Lip Treatment, and the model announced last week that she restocked the product in her store. So, interested fans can cop one.

