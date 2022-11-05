JoJo is showing off in another flawless style display. The 31-year-old singer and actress posted to her Instagram recently with footage of herself giving an interview. Dressed to impress despite not being on stage, the pop star sizzled as she opted for warm oranges and a shirt dress look, and fans of her killer legs were definitely catered to. The Too Little Too Late hitmaker delighted her 2.5 million fans with a bit of motivational content as she shouted out episode 2 of Bars and Nuggets, also name-dropping Amazon Music YouTube in a caption.
JoJo Stuns In Orange Dress And Shows Off Her Legs
Stuns In Slinky Orange Dress
Posting to shout out her interview with Bimma Williams for Amazon Music, JoJo showed off her fit and curvy figure in a collared and stylish shirt dress. The brunette was filmed in conversation and seated on a green couch as she folded her legs and drew attention to them with her tassel and knee-length dress. Going for a two-tone finish as she sent out major fall energy, JoJo also wore high heels in green, plus her hair tied back.
"I didn't wanna be normal," she is heard saying in the footage, adding that she liked "walking" and "shutting a mall down." Precisely the fresh energy that the music industry needs in 2022.
'No Room For Laziness'
Giving a discreet nod to how much work it takes to make it in music, JoJo added that there's "no room for laziness" and that "you can't just be passive."
In a caption, JoJo wrote: "LIVE NOW🚨✨Check out episode 2 of #BarsAndNuggets with @iamjojo x @bimmawilliams on @AmazonMusic YouTube - link in bio🫶." Meanwhile, close-up footage of the star showed off her glam, where she'd gone for cute and silvery glitter eyeshadow, plus a full face of matte foundation.
Hitting The Desert
JoJo has since updated her Instagram with a cute and sun-drenched selfie while going casual in a white tee and shades. Letting fans know that dry heat is for her, she wrote:
"Ifkyk. the desert is one of my safe places to re-connect with higher power, myself, my dog + basically anything else positive. so grateful that @alysonstoner opened her sanctuary doors to me where I could write my little heart out for a couple days. crying and singing and signing vinyls of "trying not to think about it". shrooming 🍄, moving, reading, being. it was beautiful."
Celebrity Followers
JoJo is still building up her IG fanbase, but she already boasts celebrity followers. Both singer Nicole Scherzinger and rapper Chanel West Coast follow her.