JoJo Stuns In Orange Dress And Shows Off Her Legs

Posting to shout out her interview with Bimma Williams for Amazon Music, JoJo showed off her fit and curvy figure in a collared and stylish shirt dress. The brunette was filmed in conversation and seated on a green couch as she folded her legs and drew attention to them with her tassel and knee-length dress. Going for a two-tone finish as she sent out major fall energy, JoJo also wore high heels in green, plus her hair tied back.

"I didn't wanna be normal," she is heard saying in the footage, adding that she liked "walking" and "shutting a mall down." Precisely the fresh energy that the music industry needs in 2022.