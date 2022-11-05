Gal Gadot Looks Stunning In A Tight-Fitting Dress

Gal Gadot's action movie days are far from over, and we love seeing her athletic body in form-fitting dresses. The actress took a break from filming to attend special industry events last month, from Veuve Clicquot's 250th-anniversary party to Tiffany and Co.'s new Lock unveiling.

The best part about these back-to-back events was the diversity in her fashion, as Gadot gave a lesson on dressing for the occasion. She wore a casual party dress to the Veuve Clicquot soiree and a dashing formal red dress for Tiffany's event.