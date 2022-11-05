Carmen Electra, 50, Smolders In Steamy 'Out Of This World' Shots

Snapped in a blazing scenery with glaring sunlight falling all around her, Carmen was by far the most scorching thing in the photos, which saw her flaunting her amazing body on a rocky outcrop. Bent over with her back seductively arched, she leaned her hands on a boulder and parted her legs wide open, teasing her cleavage in an alluring front-angle shot. The high-cut shorts completely exposed her chiseled pins, highlighted by a set of glittery silver ankle boots.

Although her cascading locks obstructed much of her top, fans could notice it had a revealing neckline. A single shoulder strap was visible as the angle offered a short peek down her bra. Carmen had her mouth open in a saucy expression, which her pink lipstick only seemed to accentuate. She gazed intensely into the distance, her blue eyes emphasized by voluminous lashes.

Check out her post below!