Carmen Electra, 50, Smolders In Steamy 'Out Of This World' Shots

Carmen Electra turned up the heat on Instagram with a steamy photoshoot shared ahead of the weekend. The 50-year-old former Baywatch star flashed her sizzling curves in booty shorts and a bra and left everyone in awe of her insane figure.

Legs For Days

Carmen Electra rocks strapless black gown with cut-out midsection and thigh-high slit at the 2018 Harper's BAZAAR ICONS Party.
Getty | Taylor Hill

Snapped in a blazing scenery with glaring sunlight falling all around her, Carmen was by far the most scorching thing in the photos, which saw her flaunting her amazing body on a rocky outcrop. Bent over with her back seductively arched, she leaned her hands on a boulder and parted her legs wide open, teasing her cleavage in an alluring front-angle shot. The high-cut shorts completely exposed her chiseled pins, highlighted by a set of glittery silver ankle boots.

Although her cascading locks obstructed much of her top, fans could notice it had a revealing neckline. A single shoulder strap was visible as the angle offered a short peek down her bra. Carmen had her mouth open in a saucy expression, which her pink lipstick only seemed to accentuate. She gazed intensely into the distance, her blue eyes emphasized by voluminous lashes.

Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic

Carmen Electra Brings The Heat

Carmen Electra in form-fitting sheer gown covered in silver crystals on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet.
Getty | Steve Granitz

Things got even steamier in the next slide as she posed spread eagle and leaned back while sitting on a small rock. She pulled her hair back and bared her decolletage, stretching her torso and showcasing her impossibly flat stomach.

Her dark-blue denim ensemble was on full display in the second image, which revealed silver detailing on her half-cup balconette bra. Likewise, the high-waist bottoms were ornate with silver fasteners.

Soaking up the sun with her eyes closed, Carmen showed off her futuristic booties that sparkled in the sunshine.

"You’re out of this world 👽 do you see the alien in the back?" the star wrote in the caption.

Seriously, Did Anyone Even See The Alien?

Carmen Electra in red bustier, striped black-and-white trousers and matching jacket at the 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards.
Getty | Michael Tran

Many were hard-pressed to spot the extraterrestrial, and Carmen's sweltering curves were to blame for that. "Only after you told me. I was too distracted looking at you," one fan responded in the comments. Some missed the alien because they were too busy admiring her sexy outfit. "Alien👽? Those boots are out of this world👢🌏🛸," said a second Instagrammer.

The share sent pulses racing among followers, who couldn't stop raving about her incredible figure. "It is a crime to still be this fine," she was told, while another user added: "Woow!😍🔥🔥 You look seriously hot!! Forever young and sexy!"

Not Giving Up Her 'Baywatch' Outfits

Carmen Electra in red lacy midi dress unveils Zac Efron wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
Getty | Paul Archuleta

At 50, Carmen Electra looks hotter than ever and has no plans of hanging up her Baywatch swimsuit. The star made that crystal clear in a recent post while modeling a plunging yellow one-piece and heels. "I’ll never give up the #baywatch outfits!" she wrote alongside the photo, which captured her poolside with wavy locks and leopard-print butterfly sunglasses.

For those wondering how she stays so unbelievably fit, Carmen shared the secret to her phenomenal physique in an interview: "Having a healthy lifestyle isn't that complicated — you need to exercise, eat right, stay hydrated, get the right amount of rest, and, most important, try to live as stress-free as possible."

