Anne Hathaway's latest appearance on The View has everyone talking about her fashion choice and abortion rights advocacy. As several states in the US double down on their anti-abortion laws, The Devil Wears Prada actress proves she won't keep quiet about the things that matter.

Hathaway makes a statement with her outfits and voice as she advocates for those who are sidelined. Her views were as captivating as the sheer nude top she wore to the interview for her Armageddon Time press tour.