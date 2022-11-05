Right from being a child star to a certified Hollywood icon, Drew Barrymore has lived her life on and off red carpets with career achievements and style evolutions. After she started her daytime TV show, The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress went through yet another fashion switch and owed it to a one-time glam of Euphoria star, Zendaya.
Drew Barrymore Reveals She Changed Her Style Because Of Zendaya
The Latest
Redditor Needs Opinions On Whether She's A Jerk For Telling Fiancé He Ruined Their Vacation By Taking His Kids
Drew Barrymore's Style Inspiration
Inspiration comes in myriads of diverse forms, each unique in itself. For Drew Barrymore, it was Zendaya's attire for the For Your Consideration for Euphoria event. In the latest episode of her eponymous show, Barrymore was joined by fellow star Ross "Rossy" Matthews and celebrity stylist, Law Roach. The trio sat on her whimsical couch discussing the host's style evolution through the years.
The 47-year-old made a slide show displaying some other looks, beforerevealingl what inspired her latest sense of fashion. Barrymore recalled the moment she decided it was time to switch up her signature look.
Celebrities
Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic
Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic
Thanks To Zendaya's Stylist
Barrymore opened up on how the one Zendaya-style moment stuck with her. The Due actress had attended the Euphoria event rocking an all-grey look that included an oversize blazer jacket thrown over a slightly fitting vest and large pants. Zendaya had slicked her hair backward in a low bun while sporting a smokey makeup look. One interesting detail was that Roach had styled the 26-year-old star for the event. In reference to this Barry ore that ked the stylist stated:
"I want to say thank you to you. You dressed the great Zendaya, I believe it was the For Your Consideration for Euphoria. She is in a gray suit, you were matching her."
The image shared, showed Roach posing with Zendaya on the red carpet. He had rocked a trench coat in a lighter shade than the former's gray suit. While he matched his outfit with white sneakers, a pair of dark shades, and a baseball cap, Zendaya opted for killer stiletto heels.
Barrymore continued, stating that after she concluded on switching her style, she contacted her long-time stylist, Lee Harris, whom she has worked with for over twenty years, noting she was "ready to change."
She Has Her Own Fashion Tricks
Barrymore did get her new style from Zendaya, but she does have her own way around things, with many years of experience. Amid the 2020 quarantine, Barrymore had a special episode on her show where she took fans behind the scenes to the on-set wardrobe. The Charlie's Angels actress took the moment to share one of her style tips with fans.
Barrymore revealed a quick fix when pants and skirts were tight on Instagram. Making a mirror video, she turned around to show a bra extender fastening her skirt together. This according to her was a way to keep the outfit fitting and comfortable.
Reigniting Her Fashion Game
The award-winning entertainer has shared that launching her TV show, has played a pivotal role in her fashion game. Earlier this year, she noted in a Page Six interview at New York Fashion Week, she relayed that getting up to glam up for the show has helped e get out vintage T-shirts and sweatpants which are a big part of her style.