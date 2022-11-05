Drew Barrymore Reveals She Changed Her Style Because Of Zendaya

Barrymore opened up on how the one Zendaya-style moment stuck with her. The Due actress had attended the Euphoria event rocking an all-grey look that included an oversize blazer jacket thrown over a slightly fitting vest and large pants. Zendaya had slicked her hair backward in a low bun while sporting a smokey makeup look. One interesting detail was that Roach had styled the 26-year-old star for the event. In reference to this Barry ore that ked the stylist stated:

"I want to say thank you to you. You dressed the great Zendaya, I believe it was the For Your Consideration for Euphoria. She is in a gray suit, you were matching her."

The image shared, showed Roach posing with Zendaya on the red carpet. He had rocked a trench coat in a lighter shade than the former's gray suit. While he matched his outfit with white sneakers, a pair of dark shades, and a baseball cap, Zendaya opted for killer stiletto heels.

Barrymore continued, stating that after she concluded on switching her style, she contacted her long-time stylist, Lee Harris, whom she has worked with for over twenty years, noting she was "ready to change."