Redditor Needs Opinions On Whether She's A Jerk For Telling Fiancé He Ruined Their Vacation By Taking His Kids

Today on another season of "Am I The A-Hole" on Reddit, we see a Redditor get mad at her fiancé for being a good parent, and for the first time in a while, we get lots of downvotes saying she's a jerk.
Dating divorcees and single parents come with different rules than dating single-single people. It's important to know these rules before diving head-first into a relationship with such individuals.
Rule Number One: You're dating their kids too! It sounds arbitrary, but it's true, especially if they're good parents. Read the story below before we explain how this works and how you can navigate said situation.