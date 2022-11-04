Redditor Needs Opinions On Whether She's A Jerk For Telling Fiancé He Ruined Their Vacation By Taking His Kids

Now that you're up to speed, let's dissect what was wrong in this post that made the Original Poster (OP) the a-hole. Remember rule number one of dating a divorce with kids or a single parent? The OP didn't get the memo.

It doesn't help her that the children are under 18, so they can't legally fend for themselves. It would've been a different case if they were at least teenagers who could live alone without needing adult supervision (and even that is under advisement).

The 41-year-old fiancé could've hired a babysitter if the outing was for hours or even a day. However, leaving his children with a stranger for three days is risky, so that option was out the window. Emergencies come up, and we can do nothing as good parents.

He could've sent the children to a relative if he had more time (prior notice). Again, everyone doesn't have supportive families, so we wonder if doing that was an option. We're also not forgetting the broken leg situation wasn't planned.

The right thing to do here was roll with the punches and hope for another plan. At least, the fiancé could've refunded half or the full cost of the vacation as a sign of good faith.