Madison Beer Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Plunging Sequin Dress

Madison Beer
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Entertainment
Geri Green

Madison Beer is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunts her killer figure in a glam look. The 23-year-old singer went level 10 on the glam while attending the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles this week, putting on a skintight and sparkly display and definitely outshining the competition. The brunette dazzled as she hit up the Pacific Design Center in L.A., and the photos are now all over Instagram. Madison stepped out in a plunging and sequin gown in silver, highlighting her curves and her muscles, plus her sense of style.

Stuns In Plunging Dress

Madison Beer
Getty | FOX

Picking a winner red carpet look, Madison drew attention to her tiny waist and cleavage in her strappy and sleeveless gown, one falling to the floor and shimmering all over. The embellished number also came with a slight halter and push-up neckline, with Madison also showing off her toned arms and shoulders, plus a healthy tan.

The Morphe collaborator was also beautifully made up as she wore rosy blush, matte foundation, plus a dark red lip and defined brows. Sparkly drop earrings in diamonds matched her outfit. The event was also attended by stars including Kelly Rowland and Scout Willis.

Snapped Up By Fenty Beauty

Madison Beer
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Madison was discovered by a major celebrity after singer Justin Bieber spotted her. In 2022, she's got another music face tapping her for her talent, but nothing musical.

Madison is a promo face for Rihanna's Fenty cosmetics brand and recently promoted the company as a #FentyPartner on Instagram.

Thrilled To Help Rihanna Out

Madison Beer in black dress
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Speaking amid her 2022 signing, Madison stated:

“I idolize Rihanna and knowing that she created Fenty Beauty to make beauty more accessible to people of all different skin types and tones is a perfect example of why,” adding:

“These products were created with so much thought and attention to detail, their quality is unmatched. I use Fenty throughout my routine from foundation and contour, to bronzer and lip color. To be asked to be a part of this amazing community she’s created was a real ‘pinch me’ moment.”

Celebrity Followers

Madison Beer
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Madison has also been making headlines for attending the gala with her ex Zack Bia present. She was spotted posing for a photo with Kylie Jenner's ex, Tyga, too.

Madison's Instagram is followed by over 33 million. Her account is followed by famous faces including "Rare" singer Selena Gomez, Netflix star Bella Thorne, rapper Chanel West Coast, plus actress Vanessa Hudgens. Check out her feed for more!

