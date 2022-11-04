This Golden Retriever Has The Most Adorable Reactions To Puppies, Kittens, And Bunnies

Don't you just love dogs and puppies? This Golden Retriever went viral on YouTube for her reactions to others animals and we can't get over the cuteness overload. The dog, Bailey, has the most genuine interactions with her environment and garners millions of views from over 500,000 subscribers.

Each video has no less than 11 million views, telling you how much people adore Bailey's interactions. From running away from a new kitten to caring for newborn kittens, the Golden Retriever really evolved full circle.