The game's viewers took to the comment section to react to the results. One viewer commented that mark created "a whole scandal" because he wanted his favorite squirrel to win. However, the viewer also commended Mark, adding that they loved his videos.

Many more viewers gushed over the vlogger and how much they loved his content. "I love these! This one is perfect," commented one viewer. Another viewer complimented the video's production quality and creativity. He suggested that Mark should begin a reality TV show about the squirrels' lives.

With the competition getting this much attention, Mark may be considering "Backyard Squirrelympics 4.0" soon. It will surely be one to look forward to.