The Weirdest Horror Movies You Probably Never Heard Of

Generic Horror movie scene of a shadowy figure behind a red window
Shutterstock | 2317874

Entertainment
chisom

Halloween is over, but Spooky Season is still alive until next week, so let's thrill you with horror stories you've probably never heard. Every year on Halloween, there's an announcement of a remake or reboot of a classic horror movie, and it almost feels like we're in a loop seeing the same old stories repeatedly.

However, Hollywood is such a big industry with hundreds of thousands of actors and actresses you couldn't possibly finish watching all their movies. This year, let's diversify your taste with ridiculous Horror flicks you've probably never heard of or watched.

The Latest

Redditor Needs Opinions On Whether She's A Jerk For Telling Fiancé He Ruined Their Vacation By Taking His Kids

See Squirrels Compete For Nuts In Crazy Backyard Competition

This Golden Retriever Has The Most Adorable Reactions To Puppies, Kittens, And Bunnies

Madison Beer Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Plunging Sequin Dress

'I Just Sort Of Did It': How Alexandra Daddario Approached Her Challenging 'True Detective' Nude Scene

Night Of The Lepus

This 70s Horror/Sci-Fi movie is just what you need to discourage anyone from getting a pet Rabbit. With that warning, you can already guess what the film is about. If not, we'll fill you in.

You're about to watch an overzealous zoologist mutate rabbits into giants that turn on their human counterparts. It is a tad eerie, so there's your yearly dose of animal horror.

Entertainment

Shania Twain Stuns In See-Through Dress While Riding A Horse

By chisom

A Halloween Puppy

How this movie is from the 2010s is a mystery because its poor storytelling and directing scream underdeveloped. It's supposedly a fantasy film, but it would pass as an inferior art project in film school by first-year students. Yes, it's that bad.

"Ridiculous, dreadful film doesn't feature cute puppies." - Common Sense Media

Even Common Sense Media rated it 1/5, and that's putting it nicely. Suppose it's any consolation, 50% of Google users like the movie. You need to buy the home video to watch it since it's not on any streaming platform.

Danica Patrick Stuns In Low-Cut Top As She Opens Up About Her Implants

Mandy Rose Is Killing It In A Sexy Corset And Underwear

The Greasy Strangler

Did that title make you laugh? Surprisingly, The Greasy Strangler has a 65% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning it's a little above average, and that's worth tuning into. The movie is more comedy than horror as a father-son duo vies for the love of a "sexy" woman.

Amidst their competition, a serial killer with an "oily, slimy, inhuman" appearance targets innocent people at night, hence the title, "The Greasy Killer." The movie won two awards, including an Empire Award for Best Comedy and British Independent Film Award - The Radiance Discovery Award.

Slugs

Could you ever imagine killer slugs? In 1988, a filmmaker adapted a 1982 novel of the same name, Slugs, into a motion picture. It follows a health inspector and his assistants as they hunt killer slugs living in their neighborhood sewer.

It's more creepy than scary, and you won't look at slugs the same way after this movie. Its Rotten Tomatoes ratings are abysmal at 38% (deservedly so), but it fares better on IMDb.

Read Next

Must Read

Noah Cyrus Goes Completely Topless In Mirror Selfie

Mandy Rose Fires Up Fans In A Very Revealing Bodysuit

Hendrick Motorsports Faces Backlash As They Turn Aftermath Of Bubba Wallace And Kyle Larson's Crash Into A $4,000 Profit

Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36

'I Will Slap Your Lips Off': Dwayne Johnson Once Hit Back At Giannis Antetokounmpo After He Said He'd 'Kill Him' In Wrestling

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.