Jenna Dewan Flashes Underwear In Daring See-Through Dress

The photo showed Jenna looking flawless as she posed from a doorway backed by white walls and hardwood floors.

The Step Up star posed, showing off her toned figure and curves as she rocked a sheer black floor-length cut-out dress. The embellished number, which came with a flared skirt finish, also boasted flourishing black feather dealing at the lower hem, with structured panels up top affording a dressed-up feel.

Looking 100% ready for the Oscars or the Met Gala, Jenna showed off her cleavage tastefully while also flaunting her tiny waist. She added in diamond earrings and a manicure for further glam, plus her long locks worn down.