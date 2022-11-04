Jenna Dewan is looking red hot as she goes sheer and embraces 2022's biggest fashion trend. The actress, dancer, and reality judge put on a jaw-dropping display in a dramatic and fishtail gown this week, as she featured on stylist Brad Goreski's Instagram. The ex to Channing Tatum was at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles, an event also attended by stars including Kelly Rowland and Kimora Lee. Sizzling in a plunging and see-through dress as she flashed her undies, 41-year-old Jenna easily stole the show, and stylist Brad couldn't be more proud.
Jenna Dewan Flashes Underwear In Daring See-Through Dress
The Latest
Redditor Needs Opinions On Whether She's A Jerk For Telling Fiancé He Ruined Their Vacation By Taking His Kids
Sizzles In Sheer Dress
The photo showed Jenna looking flawless as she posed from a doorway backed by white walls and hardwood floors.
The Step Up star posed, showing off her toned figure and curves as she rocked a sheer black floor-length cut-out dress. The embellished number, which came with a flared skirt finish, also boasted flourishing black feather dealing at the lower hem, with structured panels up top affording a dressed-up feel.
Looking 100% ready for the Oscars or the Met Gala, Jenna showed off her cleavage tastefully while also flaunting her tiny waist. She added in diamond earrings and a manicure for further glam, plus her long locks worn down.
Dropping Jaws At L.A. Gala
In a caption, Brad wrote: "@jennadewan looking 🔥 in a @georgeschakraofficial gown and @jacobandco jewels for @amfar
Styled by me & @daniela_viviana
Hair @cherilynrachelle
Makeup @thetonyabrewer."
Brad Goreski is also known for styling HBO Max actress Kaley Cuoco.
Slipping Into Spandex
Jenna might make the most headlines for her red carpet gowns, but she's also a talking point on the fitness front. In a recent Instagram share, the mom of two went pole dancer as she upped her heart rate while in tight spandex. She told fans:
"#LetsGetPhysical premieres tonight on @lifetimetv! If you like to laugh, have fun, all while opening your mind to some new perspectives then this is your film 😜 as you can see we had so much fun filming this and can't wait to hear what you think!"
A Variety Honor
Turning heads with another red carpet look this fall, Jenna updated from Variety event in a glossy sequin dress.
"It was an honor to be in such great company at last night's @Variety's Women of Power. To be in a room full of strong, fearless trailblazers was magical. I left the event inspired beyond words and am so proud to be a woman," she told fans.