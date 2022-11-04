A Look At The Controversial Things Kyrie Irving Said He Does Or Doesn't Believe In

Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented basketball players on Earth. He's a magician with the rock on his hands and has arguably the best handles in hoops history.

However, some have come to wonder whether having him on your team is worth the trouble, as his constant controversial remarks are nothing but bad PR.

Irving has failed to lead a team to an NBA championship since winning in 2016 with LeBron James, and he's burned all bridges to his former teams, including multiple disputes with the Brooklyn Nets.

But why has Kyrie earned such a bad rep around the league? Let's take a look at some of his most controversial moments.