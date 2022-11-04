A Look At The Controversial Things Kyrie Irving Said He Does Or Doesn't Believe In

Kyrie Irving
Getty | Dustin Satloff

Sports
Ernesto Cova

Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented basketball players on Earth. He's a magician with the rock on his hands and has arguably the best handles in hoops history.

However, some have come to wonder whether having him on your team is worth the trouble, as his constant controversial remarks are nothing but bad PR.

Irving has failed to lead a team to an NBA championship since winning in 2016 with LeBron James, and he's burned all bridges to his former teams, including multiple disputes with the Brooklyn Nets.

But why has Kyrie earned such a bad rep around the league? Let's take a look at some of his most controversial moments.

The Latest

'I Just Sort Of Did It': How Alexandra Daddario Approached Her Challenging 'True Detective' Nude Scene

Netflix Removes These Popular Shows From Its Ad-supported Tier

This David Tennant Crime-Thriller Series Is Crushing It On Netflix

Jenna Dewan Flashes Underwear In Daring See-Through Dress

Denzel Washington's 'Equalizer 3' Movie Set Hit With Drug Raid In Italy

Kyrie Irving Doesn't Like Thanksgiving

All of a sudden, Kyrie Irving started embracing his Native American heritage, which is perfectly fine. However, things got a little heated when he claimed 'F*ck Thanksgiving' when he was playing for the Boston Celtics.

Shortly after, and as a part of his M.O., he backpedaled and apologized by claiming to be misunderstood:

"Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time We all can share with our families. We are always ONE," Irving said in a now-deleted tweet.

Sports

Michael Phelps Joined By Lindsey Vonn And Others As He Mourns Tragic Loss

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury

He Claimed The Earth Was Flat

Irving also became the butt of the joke when he shared his thoughts on the Earth being flat:

"When I started actually doing research on my own and figuring out that there is no real picture of Earth, not one real picture of Earth—and we haven't been back to the moon since 1961 or 1969—it becomes like conspiracy, too," Irving said.

Later on, he said that all he wanted to do was encourage an open dialogue and conversation about this subject.

'I Will Slap Your Lips Off': Dwayne Johnson Once Hit Back At Giannis Antetokounmpo After He Said He'd 'Kill Him' In Wrestling

Mark Coleman Said He 'Had No Choice' About Shoving Joe Rogan Into A Wall After Getting Hit

Vaccination Mandates Aren't For Him

Kyrie then took a strong stance against NYC's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He refused to take the vaccine, even though that meant forfeiting half of his salary and not being eligible to play at home for the Brooklyn Nets.

When asked about it, Irving claimed that he wanted to be a voice for the voiceless and a beacon of light and true:

“It’s not about being anti-vax or about being on one side or the other. It’s about being true to what feels good for me," Irving said.

Now He's After The Jewish Community

Irving's stance on vaccination was heavily criticized and controversial, but plenty of people also showed their support for him.

However, now the Nets guard has taken things way too far, as he promoted an anti-Semitic documentary called Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!, a film featuring fabricated Hitler quotes that state that Black Americans are the true Jews.

Irving repeatedly refused to apologize for promoting this documentary in now-deleted social media posts, which is why the Anti-Defamation League refused to accept his donation.

The Nets suspended him for at least five games without pay, and then he finally released a statement apologizing. Then again, you know this isn't the last we'll hear about him or this.

Read Next

Must Read

Noah Cyrus Goes Completely Topless In Mirror Selfie

Hendrick Motorsports Faces Backlash As They Turn Aftermath Of Bubba Wallace And Kyle Larson's Crash Into A $4,000 Profit

Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36

Noah Cyrus Stuns In See-Through Lace Bodysuit

Mandy Rose Fires Up Fans In A Very Revealing Bodysuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.