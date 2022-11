Kim Kardashian continues flaunting her new slender physique in front of her Instagram followers and the rest of the world. This is not her first time switching between sizes as the star "shape-shifted" into the Marilyn Monroe dress for the Met Gala.

While the new adjustment is gaining huge speculations among concerned fans, the star seems unbothered as she continues to put her best foot forward and promote her SKIMS brand with sheer devotion.

Keep reading to see what the star is up to this time.