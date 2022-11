For years, Zion Williamson's clips went viral, and people couldn't wait to see him dominate with the pros.

Some claimed his body would never hold up and he wouldn't thrive in the NBA, while others made him the most hyped prospect since LeBron James.

Eventually, Zion proved that he could beat grown men in the post just like he used to torch little children, yet injuries have prevented him from being the superstar we all know he can be.