Dwayne Johnson Shares How He Manifested 'Black Adam' In A 2009 Interview

Close Up Shot Of Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has carved a niche for himself from his days as a WWE stunner. His heavy muscles, intimidating size, and deep baritone voice make up the perfect recipe for the powerful superhero the DC universe recently introduced.

Johnson currently plays Black Adam/ Teth-Adam inspired by a DC Comics of the same name, and while he's raking up all the accolades now, the journey toward this role didn't start in a day.

Keep reading for details on how the star literally manifested his current role.

Delay Is Not Denial

The movie's release is a massive relief for the fans of the DC universe and the world, as it was primarily delayed in production and release due to the pandemic.

Its release has been met with positive reviews and record-breaking feats at the box office, but the main character has a few things to get off his chest about his long-standing desire to play Teth-Adam in real life.

Slow And Steady Wins The Race

The former WWE world champion has taken to Twitter to share a viral video back in 2009 where he chats about his admiration for Black Adam and how he's finally happy to portray the character in 2022.

"I'm sure the movie eventually will get made." he confidently says in an MTV interview clip with Joshua Horowitz. The stars indeed heard the Moana star say this, and 13 years later, Black Adam is finally here to shake the movie world and rake in those coins.

Another Perspective

The throwback video seems to carry more content beyond Johnson's manifestation. It shines the light on DC's current problems and how Johnson spoke about them 13 years ago.

You'll recall that the star and other actors have had significant creative differences with the company executives in the past, which led to the exit of director Rick Famuyiwa of The Flash. The former executives also spent six years rejecting Johnson's requests to have Henry Cavill make a cameo in Black Adam.

We strongly hope all that takes a turn for the better now that James Gunn and Peter Safran assume the role of new executives of DC Studios.

Love To The Fans

Following the successful run of Black Adam at the box office and crossing the $100 million line even during a dull Halloween season, The Rock showed his sincere appreciation for his fans on his Twitter.

"Thank you everyone.. #BlackAdam #1 movies in the world for the second weekend in a row."

He mentions how Teth-Adam/Black Adam was a barely popular DC character to viewers but has gained huge publicity.

"Strong number considering Teth Adam was a little known DC character (to the masses) as well as Justice Society. All 5 superheroes never existed on the big screen until now. #NewEra."

Black Adam is a spin-off of Shazam! and focuses on a title character with powers granted to him by ancient Egyptian Gods.

