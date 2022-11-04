Dwayne Johnson Shares How He Manifested 'Black Adam' In A 2009 Interview

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has carved a niche for himself from his days as a WWE stunner. His heavy muscles, intimidating size, and deep baritone voice make up the perfect recipe for the powerful superhero the DC universe recently introduced.

Johnson currently plays Black Adam/ Teth-Adam inspired by a DC Comics of the same name, and while he's raking up all the accolades now, the journey toward this role didn't start in a day.

Keep reading for details on how the star literally manifested his current role.