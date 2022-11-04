Demi Rose Bares It All In The Costa Rican Jungle

Demi Rose is stunning as she flaunts her bombshell curves in next to nothing while in Costa Rica. The British model and social media sensation has been busy in the Central American jungle region, also keeping her 19 million+ Instagram followers updated. Sharing her iconic curves in wet bikini bottoms as she posed from a river this week, Demi ushered in a "little mermaid" era, channeling the much-loved character and also showing she's an outdoors girl.

Stuns Topless In River Bathe

Demi Rose close up
Getty | MEGA

Posing on her front and flashing hints of her bare chest as she went fully topless, Demi opened wearing only ivory briefs that were soaked from the river bath. The Pretty Little Thing ambassador sizzled while flaunting her booty, drawing attention to her slim back and arms.

Demi posed amid dramatic river settings and was surrounded by lush greenery. She also showed her face in one snap, as she modeled a dyed redhead look and delicately placed her head in her hands. Demi made sure fans saw her 24-inch waist - Kim Kardashian isn't the only one.

In a caption, the brunette beauty wrote: "The little [mermaid]." Here, she used emojis.

Halloween Win With Jessica Rabbit

Demi Rose
Getty | Ricky Vigil

Demi turned heads at the end of October as she marked Halloween. The star channeled Jessica Rabbit while in a strapless and plunging sequin dress, also rocking sexy elbow gloves as she posed by an old-fashioned mic. "Roger, Darling!" she wrote while flaunting her wild cleavage and closing her eyes.

Opening Up On Life In Q&A

Demi Rose
Getty | Ricky Vigil M

October also saw Demi in the news for getting candid about her personal life and past. She took to IG for a massive Q&A last month, where she spoke of her sexuality and looking after her sick mother before she passed.

When a fan asked, "boys or girls," Demi replied: "I went through a phase of liking girls more than guys. Now I'm more into guys. It just depends." Demi made 2016 headlines for a brief fling with rapper and ex to Kylie Jenner, Tyga.

Caring For Sick Mother

Demi Rose
Getty | Tim Whitby/BFC

Demi also touched on nursing her mother towards the end of her life. "At the age of 17 becoming a full-time carer for my mother who had a heart attack, which caused a stroke and she became disabled, wheelchair-bound," Rose added. "She was disabled for seven years and then both of my parents then passed away four years ago."

Sadly, Demi wound up losing both parents within eight months of each other.

