Kelsea Ballerini Shines In Sexy Sequined Miniskirt

Kelsea Ballerini showed off her toned, long legs in a recent Instagram post after announcing her third-time hosting gig at the Country Music Awards next year.

The singer joined fellow award-winning country-music star Carrie Underwood on stage in a three-piece suit as she revealed the award show is coming to Texas for its 25th anniversary.

This fall, Ballerini announced her split from her husband of four years, Morgan Evans, with whom she's finally reached a divorce settlement. So, it's nice to see the singer moving on with life despite personal changes.