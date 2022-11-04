Kelsea Ballerini Shines In Sexy Sequined Miniskirt

Close up of Kelsea Ballerini
Getty | Larry McCormack

Kelsea Ballerini showed off her toned, long legs in a recent Instagram post after announcing her third-time hosting gig at the Country Music Awards next year.

The singer joined fellow award-winning country-music star Carrie Underwood on stage in a three-piece suit as she revealed the award show is coming to Texas for its 25th anniversary.

This fall, Ballerini announced her split from her husband of four years, Morgan Evans, with whom she's finally reached a divorce settlement. So, it's nice to see the singer moving on with life despite personal changes.

Returning As A CMTA Host

Kelsea Ballerini stuns in a purple two-piece outfit
Getty | David Becker/ACMA2022

Ballerini wore a sequined nude three-piece outfit consisting of a high-waist mini skirt, a long blazer, and a bandeau top. She shocked fans when she walked out on Underwood's Denim and Rhinestones tour in Austin, Texas, to announce that the CMT Awards is coming to that area next Spring.

Ballerini paired her outfit with short stiletto chrome boots and accessorized with simple gold jewelry pieces from her thin chain necklace bearing a "K" pendant to hoop earrings and bracelets.

Before leaving the stage, Ballerini and Underwood engaged in light banter as the crowd cheered them on.

Shania Twain Stuns In See-Through Dress While Riding A Horse

An Eventful Week

Kelsea Ballerini in a three-piece outfit seen in New York
Getty | Gotham

Ballerini has been keeping busy since announcing her divorce a few months ago, and it's evident in the chaotic, diverse photo dump she shares on social media. Yesterday, she added ten new pictures showing her 3 million followers how she spent the past week.

From having a quiet Halloween party with a few friends dressed in lazy costumes (poorly worn Michael Myers and Shrek masks) to watching college football, snacking in bed with her dog, and enjoying Underwood's performance at the Austin stop of her D&R tour, Ballerini did it all last weekend.

Cosplaying Fiona

Jennifer Coolidge in A Cinderella Story
Giphy |

The singer unlocked a new talent during Halloween by reenacting an iconic scene from A Cinderella Story. Ballerini dressed as the wicked stepmother, Fiona (Jennifer Coolidge), in her sauna bath scene with Sam (Hilary Duff), where the former tells the latter she's not pretty in her classic deadpan manner.

"There's something I've always wanted to tell you and I think you're ready to hear it. You're not very pretty and you're not very bright. I'm so glad we had that talk."

What makes this scene funnier is the costume, as Fiona is dressed in a towel and arty goggles making her look odd.

Divorce Is Final

Kelsea Ballerini and ex-husband Morgan Evans at the ACM Awards
Getty | Mindy Small

Although they had a pre-nuptial agreement, Evans and Ballerini finally reached an agreement, including selling their home in Nashville. They divided their properties amicably and are both moving on from the wound of divorcing.

In an Instagram post announcing their break up, Ballerini told her fans,

"I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

