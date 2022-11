Shaquille O'Neal isn't a man to mess with. He keeps his business to himself and does not take it kindly when someone tries to drag his name through the mud, especially without provocation.

Of course, when Kanye West, now known as Ye, brought up O'Neal's business with Jamie Salter, the NBA Legend was quick to stop him and show him the door before the rapper took it to a 'point of no return.'