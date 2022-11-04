Jennifer Lawrence Quits Her Elizabeth Holmes Role Because Of This Actress

During an interview with Insider for the Netflix movie, Don't Look Up, Mckay disclosed that Jennifer Lawrence was born to play the role of Elizabeth Holmes.

"I haven't made her do it yet, she has been working on it. She's born to play the Holmes role, she said she feels it and she is excited". Mckay told Insider.

Although this was before Amanda Seyfried blew the minds of many with her premium performance as Holmes in Dropout, which earned her an Emmy award.