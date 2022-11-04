Ronda Rousey's Mother Pushed Her To Take 'Boxing Tips' From Legend Mike Tyson

Even though they come from different contact-sport backgrounds, Ronda Rousey and Mike Tyson have both tasted the fame of WWE.
While Ronda Rousey is actively working with WWE and is the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Tyson's run with WWE was back in 1998 and then again in 2012.
In 1998, Tyson was under the limelight for biting Holyfield's ear. WWE capitalized on that fame and brought him for special appearances during the run-up to WrestleMania XIV.
He was the special enforcer for the Stone Cold and Shawn Michaels match and sided with Michaels before the WWE Championship match. However, he turned his back on Michaels at the event, and helped Austin become the WWE Champion for the first time.
In fact, Tyson's appearances are credited as the reason for WWE beating WCW's ratings and pushing Monday Night Wars forward.