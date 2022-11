"It just kind of becomes this dark pit, bottomless pit."

Cyrus called her Xanax addiction a bottomless pit she fell into at 18. From mixing with the wrong crowd to dating an addict, the singer had easy access to drugs and other substances, and in no time, she became hooked.

The Stand Still singer's addiction worsened during the pandemic because she had too much time on her hands with nothing to do.

According to her account, Cyrus hit rock bottom of addiction twice, prompting her to sit up and get her life back in order.