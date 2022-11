Depp will be making an appearance as a guest in the 2022 Savage X Fenty Fashion Show. The actor will wear items from the men's collection for the show. This will make the Battleship actor the first male in history to model the men's collection for Savage X Fenty Fashion.

Sources of TMZ revealed both Rihanna and Depp are excited to change history. The Chocolat actor has already filmed his part of the show. It will be added to the show's premiere, which will air on November 9th on Amazon Prime Video. The actor's look for the fashion show is said to be "cool and chic." It also serves a combined look for his music, acting, and modeling artistry.