Kelly Rowland is stunning as she graces the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards and rocks a cut-out dress. The former Destiny's Child singer put on a glam display this week as she showed off her red carpet look - she also quickly made headlines for donning something that model and ex to Kanye West, Julia Fox, has recently worn. This year's NYC-held event welcomed a slew of celebrities, with Kelly rubbing shoulders with the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Sophie Turner, Angela Bassett, and Haim.
Kelly Rowland Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In Cut-Out Dress
The Latest
Stuns In Cut-Out Black Dress
As she posed for photos as she highlighted her killer curves and a hint of her toned abs, Kelly sizzled as she wore a long-sleeved and long clingy gown. The dress boasted a racer finish at the front as Kelly went braless, also coming with an open panel just below the bust.
Kelly also rocked high heels and held a small clutch bag as she wore her dark locks up in a bouffant do. She added chunky earrings for a glam finish, also sporting a full face of makeup complete with a warming bronzer. In a caption, Rowland wrote: "GLAMOUR WOMEN OF THE YEAR 2022Thank you @glamourmag for having me. So happy I was able to get a chance to present my girl @iamjhud. I am so proud of you!"
Props To Jennifer Hudson
In a speech at the event and giving a nod to actress Jennifer Hudson, Kelly stated:
"I speak for every woman and every girl, especially young Black girls, in saying thank you for proving that not winning is not the end of the road," adding: "For showing us, that kindness, work ethic — because this girl works hard — and talent still count. And that if you get up every time you fall, you could walk a little bit further, and you could become a beautiful, caring mother and a force to be reckoned with."
Fans Love Her
Fans have left over 79,000 likes to Kelly's share. "Beautiful inside and out," was one of the leading comments. Rowland is followed by over 14 million on Instagram.
Fruits Of Her Labor
Last year, the Stole singer, who made it solo after Destiny's Child opened up to Elle. Touching on the pandemic, she shared: "Everything that I worked hard on in the pandemic... I'm able to see the fruits of the labour which is really cool." For more, give Kelly's Instagram account a follow.