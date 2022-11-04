Jessica Simpson is making headlines for showing her slim figure while also inviting fans to check out her stylish home. The fashion mogul, 42, is fresh from an Instagram update showcasing daughter Birdie Mae's bedroom - the promotional post shared jointly with Pottery Barn Kids also doubled up as a reminder that major brands are 100% still interested in Jessica. In the video, Jessica showed where her youngest daughter sleeps. She also flaunted her 100-pound weight loss. Jessica dropped the weight back in 2019 after welcoming her third child.
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her 100-Pound Weight Loss While Giving A Gorgeous Bedroom Tour
Stuns During Home Tour
Jessica looked super-slim as she posed all smiles in a printed, sleeveless sundress while saying "welcome" to her home.
The singer and stress then revealed that she had designed pieces for her girl's room with Pottery Barn Kids - her Jessica Simpson Style clothing brand already retails bed linens and homeware. The blonde flaunted her tiny waist in her leopard-print number, also going for a belted finish as she drew attention to her silhouette.
Making It Birdie Mae's
Speaking into the camera, Simpson said: "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and color scheme. This really, to me, is Birdie's personality." The cute space included stuffed toys, butterfly prints, a bunkbed space, plus giraffe inspo.
Jessica continues to make headlines for having shed 100 pounds. In 2022, some fans deem the star too skinny, and comments on her Instagram have been showing concern of late.
Getting In Her Steps
In 2020, Simpson spoke out as she updated fans on her weight loss journey.
"I like to like track my steps, keep myself accountable, and to just know my movement throughout the day. If I haven't moved enough, I'll make sure and get in extra steps the next day. For me, it's moderation – I don't put too much pressure on myself," she told Hollywood Life. Jessica had walked up to 10,000 steps per day when initially losing the weight.
Uncomfortable Times
Jessica also looked back on the time when she was at her heaviest weight. The Dukes of Hazzard star admitted to being in the "high two hundreds" before dropping the weight.
"My weight was in the high two hundreds – that's a lot of weight – and I was just uncomfortable, but I worked hard and I am a determined person, so if I set my mind to it, I do it. I couldn't handle being so big and my ankles were swollen," she shared.