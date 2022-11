Chloe Bailey blew everyone away with her stunning voice and amazing physique at the 2022 World Series in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The 24-year-old R&B singer kicked off Game 3 with a flawless performance of the national anthem.

Dressed in a bodycon outfit that showcased her curves, the Grown-ish star was drop-dead gorgeous. To celebrate the momentous occasion, she took to Instagram to share some of the highlights of her night.

