Irina Shayk Stuns In See-Through Skirt And Plunging Corset For Savage X Fenty

Opening back to the camera as she flaunted her booty and toned shoulders, Irina posed in a fitted and satin corset in pale purple. The blue-piped number, which clung to Irina's every curve, came slightly cropped, with Irina also flashing matching panties as she donned a beyond-tiny and sheer miniskirt to complete her look.

The 36-year-old catwalk queen added in dramatic and catwing eyeliner as she delivered a foxy gaze, with a swipe right showing her strutting her stuff amid other models and in high heels. "IRINA," a caption read, also shouting out the Savage x Fenty Show.