Irina Shayk is looking red hot as she slips into underwear and goes sheer for Savage x Fenty. The supermodel and ex to Bradley Cooper is part of the celebrity crew now promoting mogul Rihanna's best-selling lingerie brand, and one photo on the label's Instagram is turning heads. Yesterday, Savage x Fenty posted a photo of Irina posing amid dramatic lighting. It was a skimpy affair as the brunette beauty modeled a sexy corset and miniskirt look. The post also came promoting the latest Savage x Fenty Show Volume 4.
Irina Shayk Stuns In See-Through Skirt And Plunging Corset For Savage X Fenty
Sizzles In Undies And Miniskirt
Opening back to the camera as she flaunted her booty and toned shoulders, Irina posed in a fitted and satin corset in pale purple. The blue-piped number, which clung to Irina's every curve, came slightly cropped, with Irina also flashing matching panties as she donned a beyond-tiny and sheer miniskirt to complete her look.
The 36-year-old catwalk queen added in dramatic and catwing eyeliner as she delivered a foxy gaze, with a swipe right showing her strutting her stuff amid other models and in high heels. "IRINA," a caption read, also shouting out the Savage x Fenty Show.
Not Her First Round
Irina is no newbie to walking the runway for Savage x Fenty, having done so back in 2020.
"My black outfit was classy and sexy with an amazing bathrobe and sexy body chain," she told British Vogue of the spectacular moment. "I had to walk on a table in extremely high heels while incredible girls were dancing around it. During the fitting the team was always asking me how I felt about my outfits because it was all about the personality and inner feeling, not about lingerie."
Joining Other Celebs
Rihanna's brand has not fallen short on the marketing front. Savage x Fenty has hired stars, including rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Kash Doll, plus artist Normani and Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney as promo faces. Also known for promoting the label are singer Christina Milian, former MTV star Kailyn Lowry, and reality star Draya Michele.
Did The Runway While Pregnant
Irina has even walked the runway while expecting, doing this in 2016 and for Victoria's Secret.
"It is so much more than just a fashion show – it's a pop culture experience dedicated to inclusivity and diversity, and the celebration of all bodies and backgrounds," she told Vogue, adding that VS felt like a giant "family." For more, check out Irina's Insta.