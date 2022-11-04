Stunning Jennifer Aniston Drives Fans Wild With Latest Video

Jennifer Aniston sent fans into a frenzy with her recent Instagram video. The American actress reminded fans why she is viewed as the ultimate hair queen. Aniston flaunted her gorgeous morning look and self-care ritual to her slew of Instagram admirers.

Fans In Frenzy Over Aniston's Latest Video

Jennifer Aniston
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The 53-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share a video with her 40.7 million followers. In the video, the actress was flaunting a product from her hair-care line, Lolavie. The video showed Aniston glowing with her natural beauty and looking stunning in a black robe in her bathroom. The Cake actress added little drops of her Lightweight Hair Oil product to her hand.

She rubbed the palms together and oiled every part of her wavy blonde hair. The actress captioned the post, "Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie." This short clip gained over one million likes within forty-two hours. Fans dashed to comment on the intriguing video. "You are the most natural stunning goddess." a fan wrote. Another commented, "Love the waves and air dry!" 

Aniston Displayed Her Self-care Ritual

Jennifer Aniston
Getty | James Devaney

In another Instagram post, the We're the Millers actress showed off the shampoo and conditioner from her Lolavie hair product. The video started with one of Aniston's Dogs, Lord Chesterfield standing in front of the products. The products were placed on the edge of a bathtub and later taken into the bathroom by Aniston.

The Office Space actress showed fans how effective the products were. The video showed the producer taking a shower as she used the foamy products on her hair. It ended with the product pressed to the mirror for a better view of the brand's name. 

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiP8BN2Olhq/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Self-care Secrets And Workout Obsession

Jennifer Aniston
Getty | Gotham

Aniston has enviable ageless skin, body, and hair. During an interview in 2017, the Horrible Bosses actress revealed what self-care means to her. She shared it was important to have "me" time whenever possible. She achieved this most times by watching the sunset. The actress's self-care time is in the morning "because it gears me up for the day ahead." The self-care also includes meditation.

After meditating, Aniston goes into her workout routine. The actress shared that although she loved yoga and cardio, she was doing more interval training. It includes a total-body climbing workout, lifting heavy ropes, throwing medicine balls, and moving medication. 

Aniston Speaks On Her Wellness Ritual And Diet 

Jennifer Aniston
Getty | Jason LaVeris

The award-winning actress also talked about her love for her infrared sauna. Aniston's wellness ritual involves going to the sauna a couple of times after returning from the gym. The sauna helped in the detoxification and rejuvenation of the skin. The actress shared there were changes in her energy, skin, and sleep since she started using the sauna.

The actress also uses Sundays as her spa day. Aniston also talked about how she made herself a breakfast person. The breakfast is a shake with protein powder, vitamin C powder, spinach, berries, and maca powder. 

