Stunning Jennifer Aniston Drives Fans Wild With Latest Video

The 53-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share a video with her 40.7 million followers. In the video, the actress was flaunting a product from her hair-care line, Lolavie. The video showed Aniston glowing with her natural beauty and looking stunning in a black robe in her bathroom. The Cake actress added little drops of her Lightweight Hair Oil product to her hand.

She rubbed the palms together and oiled every part of her wavy blonde hair. The actress captioned the post, "Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie." This short clip gained over one million likes within forty-two hours. Fans dashed to comment on the intriguing video. "You are the most natural stunning goddess." a fan wrote. Another commented, "Love the waves and air dry!"