Selena Gomez was a vision in purple at the AFI Fest Premiere of her documentary My Mind and Me. The actress chose simple and chic fashion for the night as she discussed the essence of her documentary while explaining that it took six years to create.

She opened up to The Hollywood Reporter, saying after one complete watch session, she's never viewing the scenes again.

Keep reading for more insight into the world of the 30-year-old entertainer.