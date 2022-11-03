NASCAR Legend Shares His Strong Opinion About Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick was a professional racing driver. She has been monumental for women in the car racing industry and is the only woman to have secured the victory in 2008 Indy Japan 300.

Her passion for cars and racing kicked in when she was only 10 years old and started karting and she never looked back. She started in the IndyCar Series and became Rookie of the Year for the 2005 IndyCar Series.

She moved on to racing stock cars in NASCAR in 2010. Her best result in NASCAR was when she secured fourth place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2011. Danica Patrick continued in the industry for the next 7 years before officially retiring in 2018 after competing in Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500.

It goes without saying that she has enough knowledge about cars, their function, and what a race car should be like with her years of experience.