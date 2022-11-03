These Photos Of Zendaya Show Just How Wonderfully Tall She Is Next To Other Celebrities

Close up of Zendaya
Getty | Dominique Charriau

Entertainment
chisom

Zendaya towers above her peers on and off the set, thanks to her 5'10" frame. That's six inches taller than the average woman. Sometimes, she also stands taller than men, including her boyfriend, Tom Holland, with and without her high heels.

The couple's height difference sparked a meme on Twitter when fans referred to her as the "man/alpha" in the relationship because she wrapped her arms around Holland's waist. Zendaya's height has always been a discussion point since childhood, and she's learned to own it!

Standing With Models

In 2016, Zendaya attended a fashion event and snapped pictures with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. The trio wore high heels, yet the Euphoria star was taller than her counterparts.

Admittedly, Jenner is 5'6" tall while supermodel Bieber stands at 5'7", so they stood no chance against the Amazon, even with low-heeled pumps.

The trio hasn't had a chance to take another group picture since the fateful event in 2016, so we can't compare their current heights. However, Zendaya hasn't shrunken since then.

Towering Above Men

During this year's Academy Award, the actress appeared in a silver two-piece topped with sky-high Valentino platform pumps. That put her over a head taller than her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star, Andrew Garfield, who's about 5'9" tall.

In 2017, she starred in a romantic musical, The Greatest Showman, with Zac Efron as his love interest. Working opposite men, she's taller than was awkward for Zendaya in her youth, but she overcame the awkwardness.

Efron stands at 5'8", making him two inches shorter than his former co-star.

Our Favorite Couple

Zendaya and Tom Holland at the Spiderman No Way Home premiere
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Zendaya and Holland are a couple after our hearts, but before they officially started dating, the duo experienced several awkward moments on set, thanks to their height difference. Holland's stature makes him look shorter than he is, but the actor is the same height as Efron, making him 5'8" tall.

Besides Zendaya, though, the Spider-Man star looks shorter than he really is. Through uncomfortable stunts on set and goofy first meetings, Zendaya and her beau can now laugh about their height difference.

No Problem Kissing

Zendaya and Tom Holland seen leaving their hotel
Getty | Gotham

During media rounds for their last movie, the couple clarified a lot of myths surrounding their relationship including "how they kiss."

"She's not that much taller. Let’s put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It’s not like, people say like, ‘How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult."

Zendaya also confirmed this saying it's not a problem because it's normal in her household. Her mother is taller than her father so being taller by two inches doesn't bother the couple.

