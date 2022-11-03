These Photos Of Zendaya Show Just How Wonderfully Tall She Is Next To Other Celebrities

Zendaya towers above her peers on and off the set, thanks to her 5'10" frame. That's six inches taller than the average woman. Sometimes, she also stands taller than men, including her boyfriend, Tom Holland, with and without her high heels.

The couple's height difference sparked a meme on Twitter when fans referred to her as the "man/alpha" in the relationship because she wrapped her arms around Holland's waist. Zendaya's height has always been a discussion point since childhood, and she's learned to own it!