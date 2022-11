The NFL trade deadline was one for the ages, with a record 12 players finding new homes.

We saw major deals like Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins and Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. However, some of the teams we thought would be sellers stood pat and didn't make a move.

That's the case with the Houston Texans, who were expected to find a new home for star wideout Brandin Cooks, who has no place on a rebuilding roster for an ever-struggling franchise.