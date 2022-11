Kyrie Irving crossed another line. He tweeted a link to the antisemitic film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, a faux documentary containing fabricated Hitler quotes and denying the Holocaust.

This isn't the first time that Kyrie stirs the pot by talking about delicate subjects, nor will it be the last. Moreover, he's never even justified or explained the reasoning behind those posts, yet he calls out the media when they rightfully criticize him.