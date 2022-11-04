Ashley Roberts Debuts Flirty Pink Mini Dress

In a small gallery, Ashley opened kneeling from a plush and patterned couch while backed by a fancy and Old World-style room. The singer and TV star was whipping her head around as she was caught candidly, drawing attention to her slim figure in a strappy and figure-hugging minidress.

Going for a hot pink shade, Ashley also wore matching block-heel shoes and elbow gloves. She further clutched a hot pink purse with gold accents. Ashley wore her bombshell blonde locks down, also rocking a full face of makeup.

In a caption, Roberts revealed being "so excited" to debut her collection with Quiz Clothing, also saying that there are "so many fab and fun outfits" for shoppers this season.