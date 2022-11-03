Kate Moss Stuns In See-Through Dress

Kate Moss close up
Getty | Dimitrios Kambouris

chisom

Kate Moss is and was the moment at the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards Gala last night. The 48-year-old wore a statement straight-off-the-runway sheer dress by Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) to the event leaving little to the imagination.

The British model proved that style, charisma, and class doesn't wane with age as she showed the younger models why she was a supermodel in her youth. Moss' dress isn't the first sheer outfit worn by a celebrity this season, but everything about it stands out!

Everlasting Style And Charisma

Side profile of Kate Moss at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Gala
Getty | ANGELA WEISS

The 48-year-old's YSL dress was a unique green shade that appeared darker indoors and a bright neon shade outdoors. YSL's creative director Anthony Vaccarello designed it as a multiple-ways maxi dress with a skintight skirt joined at the waist by a draped high-neck top.

However, Moss's entire back is bare upon turning, and the halter neck forms a hoodie over her neatly pulled blonde hair. The model heavily accessorized her look with ethnic jewelry pieces, including a wooden bangle, silver arm band, long chain, and chandelier earrings.

Presenting Vaccarello With His Award

Kate Moss accepting her award at the WSJ Event 2022
Getty | Dimitrios Kambouris

Underneath her hoodie, Moss styled her blonde hair in a fancy updo with three knots instead of the classic single bun. She also wore dark rose lipstick to match her bright red nail polish, then topped the look with chunky black boots.

Moss presented Vaccarello with his innovator award for being a visionary at the helm of YSL's fashion affairs.

The YSL Muses

Kate Moss and Hailey Bieber at the WSJ Magazine Award Gala 2022
Getty | Jamie McCarthy

Moss's date for the night was Vaccarello, and they sat at a table with fellow models Hailey Bieber and Amber Valletta. Valletta wore an olive green dress similar to Moss's Grecian-style gown, except hers had a long sleeve.

Vaccarello dressed in his signature head-to-ankle black outfit with white sneakers while his muses surrounded him in draped YSL dresses from the Summer '23 collection. He thanked them via his social media for "the most beautiful night."

Ushering In A New Generation Of Talents

Kate Moss close up
Getty | David M. Benett

Since semi-retirement from modeling, Moss launched an agency to mentor and helped new girls in the industry. Her talents include her daughter, Lila Moss, models Stella Jones and Georgia Palmer, and British singer Rita Ora.

The agency is London based and focused on managing careers hence the diverse talents under her care. Moss' mission statement says,

"I want to focus on managing people’s careers, not just running an agency."

She has since done a great job, as her models have covered major magazines such as Vogue and walked prestigious runways.

