Kate Moss Stuns In See-Through Dress

Kate Moss is and was the moment at the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards Gala last night. The 48-year-old wore a statement straight-off-the-runway sheer dress by Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) to the event leaving little to the imagination.

The British model proved that style, charisma, and class doesn't wane with age as she showed the younger models why she was a supermodel in her youth. Moss' dress isn't the first sheer outfit worn by a celebrity this season, but everything about it stands out!