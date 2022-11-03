Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Cut-Out Crop Top

Chopra returned to India for the first time in three years to launch Anomaly hair care in My Nykaa stores nationwide. The actress wore a white skintight cropped tee and high-waist wide-leg pants reaching past her feet as she basked in Mumbai's air.

She mixed glam and chic effortlessly by topping her outfit with sneakers and wide-framed sunglasses. However, the highlight of Chopra's video was her shiny brown hair weaving in the breeze as she posed for the camera.