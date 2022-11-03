Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Cut-Out Crop Top

Close up of Priyanka Chopra smiling
Getty | Daniele Venturelli

Priyanka Chopra brought back casual chic fashion this Fall with her Global Citizens outfit and in promotion of her haircare brand launching in India. The actress shared some videos of herself in a cute cropped top with that disarming charm we've come to adore. Of course, her full shiny hair makes an appearance and is the star of the moment giving everyone a reason to try out Anomaly hair care.

Back In India

Priyanka Chopra in an all-white casual outfit arriving Italy for the Bulgari event
Getty | Pierre Suu

Chopra returned to India for the first time in three years to launch Anomaly hair care in My Nykaa stores nationwide. The actress wore a white skintight cropped tee and high-waist wide-leg pants reaching past her feet as she basked in Mumbai's air.

She mixed glam and chic effortlessly by topping her outfit with sneakers and wide-framed sunglasses. However, the highlight of Chopra's video was her shiny brown hair weaving in the breeze as she posed for the camera.

Eco-Friendly Haircare Products

Priyanka Chopra in a plunging neckline orange dress for Bulgari
Getty | Daniele Venturelli

Earlier this year, Allure crowned Anomaly's hair Bonding Treatment Mask the best for 2022, citing its strengthening and stimulating contents as key. The actress launched her haircare brand last year to create environmentally-friendly functional products.

Chopra's Instagram page is home to many fashion tips and haircare tutorials using her Anomaly products. The result is evident in how healthy her mane looks a year, barely after using them.

As an Indian woman, it was important for Chopra to sell her products in her home country, and she worked towards achieving that goal.

New Movie Coming To Theaters Soon

Priyanka Chopra at the Matrix Resurrections premiere
Getty | DAVID ODISHO

Being a business mogul hasn't slowed Chopra's drive as an actress, and she'll grace the big screen again next Summer. The actress would star in Love Again, FKA It's All Coming Back To Me, and Text for You. Yes, it's named after Celine Dion's smash hit single, and the French songstress would star alongside the Indian Beauty Queen.

The movie is an English language remake of a German film based in parts on the music video of Dion's single. Chopra plays a grief-stricken woman who texts her dead fiancé's old phone number, unaware that it's reassigned to someone else - coincidentally a grieving man (You've got to love romantic movies).

Discussing With Innovative Hollywood Minds

Priyanka Chopra discusses with Anthony Russo
Getty | Eugene Gologursky

The 40-year-old actress always leaves an impact in whatever field she enters, and that's why she joined Variety's talk shop issue with Oscar-nominated directors, The Russo Brothers, and award-winning actors Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana.

Chopra called it a pleasure to work with visionaries who've become more than colleagues. The Russo brothers directed Chopra's upcoming series Citadel. 

