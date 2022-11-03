Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Tight Skirt And Sky-High Louboutin Heels

The 25-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share a magnificent look with her followers. The mirror selfie showed the Dickson actress stunning in a red jacket and skirt. The actress went for a red-upon-red look and she killed it. The deep red crop jacket was paired with a maroon polo undershirt. The jacket also had red and black grommet detailed straps. The singer styled the piece with a matching tight skirt.

The skirt featured two levels which were separated by silver and black lacing. With flair details at the lower part of the skirt. The cropped jacket was the only part of her body that was displayed apart from her shoes. The top showed the Love Myself singer's flat tummy. She completed the look with black sky-high Louboutin heels and silver drop earrings. The singer's hair was styled in a bun with two thick strands coming to the face.