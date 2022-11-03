Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Tight Skirt And Sky-High Louboutin Heels

Hailee Steinfeld
Getty | Lionel Hahn

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Hailee Steinfeld sent fans into a frenzy with her tight skirt and sky-high Louboutin heels. The actress flourishes in her acting career and even as a singer. Steinfeld does not also hesitate to flaunt her impeccable fashion sense. 

Steinfeld Served An Enthralling Glam In Louboutins

Hailee Steinfeld
Getty | Presley Ann

The 25-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share a magnificent look with her followers. The mirror selfie showed the Dickson actress stunning in a red jacket and skirt. The actress went for a red-upon-red look and she killed it. The deep red crop jacket was paired with a maroon polo undershirt. The jacket also had red and black grommet detailed straps. The singer styled the piece with a matching tight skirt.

The skirt featured two levels which were separated by silver and black lacing. With flair details at the lower part of the skirt. The cropped jacket was the only part of her body that was displayed apart from her shoes. The top showed the Love Myself singer's flat tummy. She completed the look with black sky-high Louboutin heels and silver drop earrings. The singer's hair was styled in a bun with two thick strands coming to the face. 

Hailey's Fashion Selections

Hailee Steinfeld
Getty | Lionel Hahn

Steinfeld never disappoints when it comes to footwear. For the chic outfit, the singer chose a set of glossy black heels designed by Christina Louboutin. The black leather heels featured triangular toes and thin high heels which were at least 4 inches. The heels also had Louboutin's signature red soles and paired perfectly with her red outfit.

Earlier this summer, the Bumblebee actress sizzled in pointed white leather heels. This was in Los Angeles for the launch party for Herve Leggier and Law Roach's resort for their 2023 collaboration. The actress often rocks various types of footwear from top brands. 

Steinfeld's Captivating Fashion Evolution

Hailee Steinfeld in blue bandage dress
Getty | Vivien Killilea

Steinfeld has constantly flaunted her impeccable fashion styles both on and off the red carpet over the years. The actress made an appearance at the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in 2011. For the occasion, the actress sizzled in a pink mini-dress. She also won Best Young Performer for her performance in True Grit that day.

It was also her first major award. Also in 2011, Steinfeld sizzled in a white evening gown for the 2011 Golden Globe Awards. The singer also wore a Miu Miu dress for the 2011 British Academy Film Awards. Still, in 2011, she rocked a tea-length tulle skirt at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards. 

Serving Flawless Fashion Looks Back To Back

Hailee Steinfeld
Getty | Neil Mockford

The Begin Again actress gave back-to-back flawless fashion looks. First was the fierce top and skirt which was paired with blue heels at the 2013 CinemaCon. The actress sizzled in countless sizzling outfits in 2013. In 2014, she rocked a bright violet dress at the 2014 AFI Fest screening of The Homesman.

In 2015, Steinfeld served a chic look in a red ball gown at China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Gala. In 2016 at the Vanity Fair Oscar after party, she was styled in a glittering black Elie Saab. In 2017, she also rocked a multi-colored brocade dress during a visit to Sirius XM in New York City. 

