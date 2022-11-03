Anna Kendrick Looks Stunning In Denim Shorts

Close up of Anna Kendrick
Getty | Paul Morigi

Anna Kendrick showed off her toned legs in jean mini shorts at the Dodgers Game earlier this year. The actress joined thousands of fans at the stadium alongside her best friends, Kelley Jakle and Sterling Jones.

Despite a limited presence on social media, we keep up with the former Pitch Perfect star through her friend's helpful posts. Sometimes, we get lucky, and Kendrick shares intimate moments with us on her Instagram account.

She previously showed her legs in mini jean shorts on her way to the Venice Film Festival to shop her upcoming releases.

Keeping It Casual In Shorts

Close up of Anna Kendrick in casual shorts and a t-shirt
Getty | John Shearer

Kendrick mixed sporty with casual by wearing mini jean shorts and a striped t-shirt. She paired her outfit with white sneakers, a face cap, and dark sunglasses. According to Jones' caption, the group's fun trip was courtesy of Jakle, who's the great-granddaughter of a baseball executive.

Swipe to see Anna Kendrick.

Kendrick also showed her legs on her boat trip to Europe. If the pictures proved one thing, it's that the actress adores striped shirts, mini shorts, and sunglasses.

Showing Legs At The Toronto International Film Festival

Anna Kendrick at the Venice Film Festival in a mini neon dress
Getty | Matt Winkelmeyer

Kendrick's legs are one of her best physical features, and the actress knows it. She flaunted them once more at the Toronto International Film Festival when walking the red carpet. The actress wore a neon yellow mini dress with a sleeveless square neckline.

The 37-year-old glammed up by styling her light brown hair in a curly ponytail and accessorized the look with silver dropping earrings and matching stiletto sandals. It was also the first time Kendrick stepped out in a long while.

'Alice, Darling' And Her Directorial Debut

Anna Kendrick attends History Talks in October, 2022
Getty | Paul Morigi

Kendrick is about to make her directorial debut on the big screen with the movie, The Dating Game, which is a true crime thriller. This comes on the heels of her latest film, Alice, Darling, which premiered in Toronto.

It tells the story of an emotionally abused woman who navigates life under the thumb of her domineering fiancé until she gets help from her tribe of friends on a girls' trip. Surprisingly, Kendrick revealed that the story is personal because of her past experience with an unnamed abuser.

Gunning For An Oscar In 2023

Anna Kendrick in a black dress at a cocktail event for Alice, Darling
Getty | Kennedy Pollard

The actress' performance in Alice Darling is set to be another Oscar nomination for Kendrick as it hits theaters before the 2023 Oscars eligibility runs out. The movie will also make an appearance at the GEMS festival in Miami tomorrow after it showed at the Philadelphia Film Festival last week.

