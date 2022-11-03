Jake Paul Calls Out Nate Diaz After Securing Victory Over Anderson Silva

Silva and Paul locked horns at Desert Diamond Area on October 29th, 2022. The YouTuber-turned-fighter secured the victory over the former UFC middleweight champion by 77-74, 78-73, and 78-73.

While Anderson Silva had the advantage of having more experience and focused on throwing several combinations, most landed on Paul’s gloves. On the other hand, Paul overcame Silva with his power.

According to statistics, Jake Paul landed 83 punches out of 336 and Anderson Silva landed 79 out of 251.

Next, Jake Paul landed 32 jabs out of 215 and Silva landed 13 out of 75.

Finally, Paul landed 51 power punches out of 121 while Silva landed 66 out of 176.

Even Anderson Silva agreed that Jake Paul was better than him during their bout, and had no negative remarks or comments about him.