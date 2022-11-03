Dwayne Johnson Is Still Baffled By Ryan Reynolds' Obsession With This One Thing

Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds are not only loved by the public because of the talents they possess but also the beautiful bond they share away from the camera. For the longest time, the pair have been friends and in the past years, have candidly spoken about their relationship and how it has progressed with time.

Both in the good and the bad times, Ryan and Dwayne have proven to have each other's backs. As a result, their bond has become the envy of many, inside and outside of Hollywood. However, despite being in the same field professionally and sharing a tight bond, Dwayne and Ryan have not featured in many movies together. Here are more details about the duo's relationship and careers.