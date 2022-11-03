Dwayne Johnson Is Still Baffled By Ryan Reynolds' Obsession With This One Thing

Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds are not only loved by the public because of the talents they possess but also the beautiful bond they share away from the camera. For the longest time, the pair have been friends and in the past years, have candidly spoken about their relationship and how it has progressed with time.

Both in the good and the bad times, Ryan and Dwayne have proven to have each other's backs. As a result, their bond has become the envy of many, inside and outside of Hollywood. However, despite being in the same field professionally and sharing a tight bond, Dwayne and Ryan have not featured in many movies together. Here are more details about the duo's relationship and careers.

What Was Dwayne And Ryan's First Movie Together?

After being in the entertainment industry for years, Dwayne and Ryan finally worked together in the movie Red Notice. The film, released on November 5, 2021, was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. It featured Dwayne and Ryan, who played the roles of John Hartley and Nolan Booth respectively, as well as Gal Gadot, who starred as The Bishop.

Red Notice tells the story of an Interpol agent who attempts to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief in a world of international crime. Following its release, the movie was a hit, as viewers loved Dwayne and Ryan's collaboration.

Ryan Talks About Dwayne's New Trait

In a November 2021 interview with IMDB, Ryan and Dwayne answered some of the viewers' burning questions regarding Red Notice. One of the questions the public asked was "What's something you learned about your cast mate while filming Red Notice?" 

In response to the question, the Deadpool star said he noticed his colleague was more vulnerable in a good way. Ryan, who stars alongside Will Ferrell in the upcoming Christmas movie Spirited, said Dwayne was a bit more "cracked open" in life which worked very well for him.

Dwayne Can't Wrap His Head Around One Of Ryan's Obsessions

Despite how long they have known each other, Dwayne admitted that he was still mystified by Ryan's obsession with sneakers. According to him, Ryan had many sneakers in racks and stacks. The actor further noted that he had gotten fed up to the point that once when Ryan told him about his sneakers collection, he said he didn't care.

Inside Dwayne And Ryan's Longtime Friendship

During the interview, the former wrestler went down memory lane, recalling how his friendship with his colleague began. Dwayne noted that there was no actor he knew as long as he had known Ryan. According to the Jumanji star, he and the comedian began their careers together.

"I had the Scorpion King come out. He had Van Wilder come out. We were crisscrossing promotions. We wound up in Cancun on MTV Spring Break promoting our movies," he added.

Afterward, Dwayne described him and Ryan as an old couple that would bicker and fight, yet have love and respect for each other.

