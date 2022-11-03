Hendrick Motorsports Faces Backlash As They Turn Aftermath Of Bubba Wallace And Kyle Larson's Crash Into A $4,000 Profit

Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson entered into an altercation at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 16th.

It so happened that Larson, the reigning Cup Series champion, hit Wallace’s car. Following that, it seems Wallace wanted to hit Larson as the video shows Wallace moving across the track, chasing Kyle Larson.

When Bubba Wallace hit Kyle Larson, that was the end of it for both racers. Both cars were wrecked, and Wallace clearly fumed with frustration.

Apparently, Wallace couldn’t control the car after Larson hit it because the steering stopped functioning.