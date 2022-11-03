Hendrick Motorsports Faces Backlash As They Turn Aftermath Of Bubba Wallace And Kyle Larson's Crash Into A $4,000 Profit

Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson argue following crash at Las Vegas Speed Motorway
Getty | Icon Sportswire

Sports
Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury

Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson entered into an altercation at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 16th. 

It so happened that Larson, the reigning Cup Series champion, hit Wallace’s car. Following that, it seems Wallace wanted to hit Larson as the video shows Wallace moving across the track, chasing Kyle Larson.

When Bubba Wallace hit Kyle Larson, that was the end of it for both racers. Both cars were wrecked, and Wallace clearly fumed with frustration. 

Apparently, Wallace couldn’t control the car after Larson hit it because the steering stopped functioning.

The Latest

Michael Phelps Joined By Lindsey Vonn And Others As He Mourns Tragic Loss

Redditor Wants Opinions After Kicking Out An Intellectually Disabled Woman Who Showed Up Uninvited To Her Party

Expectant Father Tells Sister-In-Law To Shut Up About Her Miscarriage - Is He Wrong?

Man Gets Fired From Children's Museum For Wearing A Hitler Costume

Watch This Walmart Customer's Ingenious Self-Checkout Hack That's Going Viral

Bubba Wallace Took Matters Into His Own Hands

After Wallace hooked Larson, he didn’t wait for safety personnel to arrive before exiting the car. The 23XI racer exited his car and made his way to Larson, and instead of talking it out, he repeatedly shoved The Hendricks Motorsports racer into the car. 

Wallace’s anger and frustration continued to surface until NASCAR officially stepped in to stop the ongoing fight. 

Sports

'I Will Slap Your Lips Off': Dwayne Johnson Once Hit Back At Giannis Antetokounmpo After He Said He'd 'Kill Him' In Wrestling

By Ernesto Cova

Hendrick Motorsports Turned The Wreck Into Business

Considering the #5 car was wrecked, Hendrick Motorsports decided to turn it into something positive for themselves. 

The company put up the wrecked parts on their website for sale, and that too for a whopping $4,000. Some of the fans pointed out the exorbitant amount being charged for the parts, considering there was a time the same would be less than half the price. 

Nevertheless, the collectibles have been sold out since.

Mark Coleman Said He 'Had No Choice' About Shoving Joe Rogan Into A Wall After Getting Hit

Ronda Rousey Gets Slammed By WWE Fans Over Roman Reigns Comments

Bubba Wallace Issued An Apology

Staying calm and composed is a true test for every athlete. Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace did not show any ounce of patience or composure after the crash. 

However, of course, he calmed down afterward and had a change of heart. He issued a public apology where he explained why he lost his temper and that he should have been a better representative of the team’s core values.

Fans Are Yet To Welcome Bubba Wallace With Open Arms

There are bound to be consequences if one raises their hand on someone else, and NASCAR isn’t that different. 

After his altercation with Larson, he had to sit out the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway owing to a one-race suspension. The suspension probably stung more since Larson secured the victory in that race. 

Wallace returned to the track at Martinsville Speedway but was met with boos from the 40,000+ fans in the arena. It’s clear that the fans have not forgotten what he did and do not appreciate his non-sportsman spirit. 

It’ll be a while before fans forget Wallace did, and allow him to forget it as well!

Read Next

Must Read

Mandy Rose Is Killing It In A Sexy Corset And Underwear

Here's Why You Have To Watch Netflix's Shocking 'Killer Sally'

New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work

Mandy Rose Stuns In Daring Outfit For 'Halloween Havoc'

Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Romper

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.