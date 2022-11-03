Expectant Father Tells Sister-In-Law To Shut Up About Her Miscarriage - Is He Wrong?

The Redditor asked his brother to plead with the sister-in-law to stop discussing her miscarriage in front of his 20 weeks pregnant wife. It feels like the sister-in-law wants the Redditor's wife to lose her child so that they can be miserable together.

"20 weeks now huh, I remember feeling the baby at 20 weeks. Sadly we lost him at 21."

During a family lunch, the sister-in-law reminded the pregnant woman that she lost her baby at 21 weeks leading to a panic attack for the latter. This didn't sit well with the Redditor, who lost it against his sister-in-law.

He then asked if he was wrong to go off on her as he did.

Commenters supported his actions, saying her did it to protect his wife and not out of unfeelingness but care. He admitted that yelling at the sister-in-law was insensitive, but the other Redditors encouraged him to stop feeling sorry for himself.