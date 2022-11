Although there is no statement yet about season 2 of the Netflix show, if the show returns, Coolidge wants Karen to get a dose of karma.

Per EW, during a press event with members of the cast, Coolidge said, "I think Karen needs a good slap across her face. I think Karen needs to be punished."

Karen poses as a friend to Nora who recently moved into 657 Boulevard with her husband and children. Although Karen shows support to the family, her support comes with ulterior motives which are to get Nora out of her marriage. After achieving her aim, she moves into the home which she earlier advised Nora to leave.