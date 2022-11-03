'I Should Have Listened': Adele Once Warned This Beloved Hollywood Actress Not To Do A Space Movie

In an interview with The New York Times, Jennifer Lawrence—fully recovered from her break from acting—reflects on a film she wishes she hadn't been a part of. Jennifer talks about her friend Adele's advice before she took the role in the movie and how she chose not to heed it as she remembers her character from the film.

Lawrence's career stumbled a little after she shot to superstardom in the early 2010s thanks to a starring role in the Hunger Games franchise and an Oscar-winning performance in Silver Linings Playbook. Her output was then largely dominated by critically panned films and X-Men sequels with diminishing returns.

