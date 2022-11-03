Why Dwayne Johnson Has Been Feuding With This Major Hollywood Action Star

During the making of The Fate of the Furious, Dwayne had a fallout with Vin, beginning a feud that would go on for years.

"Vin has been having problems with The Rock because The Rock keeps showing up late for production," an insider once said. "Sometimes he doesn't show up at all and he's delaying the production." Other sources also said similar things according to The Hollywood Reporter and Page Six.

Then, in August 2016, the former wrestler set the fandom ablaze when he made a since-deleted Instagram post, referring to unnamed male members of the cast as candy a**es. Although no names were mentioned, rumors had it that Vin was the target of Dwayne's post.

Later, Dwayne told Vanity Fair that although he meant what he said, going public with such a statement might not have been the right thing to do. He also admitted that he and Vin had a conversation afterward, but it yielded nothing. According to Dwayne, after the "clarity meeting," he realized he and Vin were on two separate ends of the spectrum and decided to leave things the way they were.