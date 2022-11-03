Why Dwayne Johnson Has Been Feuding With This Major Hollywood Action Star

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel are two of Hollywood's most iconic A-list actors. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for years and have featured in blockbuster movies throughout the course of their careers. But despite their immense talents, Dwayne and Vin have not been in many movies together.
In fact, the Hollywood icons have only appeared in four movies together, all of which belong to the Fast and Furious franchise. But sadly, years after leaving viewers glued to their screens with the perfect portrayal of their characters, Dwayne and Vin stopped interacting with each other.
Here are the details of the pair's relationship and rift.