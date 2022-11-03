Mindy Kaling Stuns In See-Through Mini Dress After Recent Weight Loss

Mindy Kaling looked fit and fabulous in a stunning Oscar de la Renta dress during Monday's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Flaunting her toned legs in a see-through floral mini, the 43-year-old kept the audience on the edge of their seats for more than one reason.

Firstly, her outfit and trim figure looked incredible after Mindy's recent weight loss. Secondly, the actress/writer/producer shocked fans with a wild story about a "scary" encounter from a few years ago when she was pregnant with her daughter Katherine, now 4.

Scroll for photos and to find out what she had to say!