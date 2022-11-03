Mindy Kaling Stuns In See-Through Mini Dress After Recent Weight Loss

Mindy Kaling looked fit and fabulous in a stunning Oscar de la Renta dress during Monday's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Flaunting her toned legs in a see-through floral mini, the 43-year-old kept the audience on the edge of their seats for more than one reason.

Firstly, her outfit and trim figure looked incredible after Mindy's recent weight loss. Secondly, the actress/writer/producer shocked fans with a wild story about a "scary" encounter from a few years ago when she was pregnant with her daughter Katherine, now 4.

Scroll for photos and to find out what she had to say!

Brace Yourself For Mindy's Sculpted Legs

Mindy Kaling shows off legs in ombre purple-and-orange shorts combo at New York Comic Con.
Getty | Craig Barritt

Hot on the heels of her leggy appearance at New York Comic Con 2022, Mindy put her pins on display in a tight-fitting tan dress with an asymmetric hem. With long fitted sleeves and a mock neckline, it was designed to show off her sculpted gams. It had transparent sleeves and a semi-sheer top and was richly embellished with sparkling amber flowers, ornate tendrils, and glimmery silver leaves, some of which also draped down her bare thighs.

Despite the mesh details that showed even more skin, it was the flamboyant decorations that caught the most eyeballs, along with Mindy's supple legs. Pointy-end stilettos in brown and beige further highlighted her pins, as styled by Molly Dickson (Sydney Sweeney, Katherine Langford, Black Adam's Sarah Shahi, Stranger Things' Sadie Sink).

Scroll for more photos of the dress!

Fans Can't Stop Gushing About Her Pins

Mindy Kaling attends the Velma panel during New York Comic Con 2022.
Getty | Bryan Bedder

The Morning Show star shared photos of the dress on Instagram and teased why she went on the show in the caption. Giving a shout-out to her successful HBO Max series, The Sex Lives Of College Girls, which she produces and co-creates with Justin Noble, she said she "loved hanging out with Jimmy Kimmel and talking about my favorite College Girls."

Fans didn't hesitate to show their excitement about the upcoming Season 2 and to gush about Mindy's figure. "Legs (& talent) for days," wrote one person, with a second adding: "Can we talk about the muscle tone in those legs woman?!?!"

A third fan remarked she was "sparkling like a lit Christmas tree and really fit." Meanwhile, a fourth Instagrammer complimented her transformation: "I love your dress. You rolled back the years with your weight loss! You look fantastic!"

Scroll for Mindy's 'scary' story that she told on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.

Opening Up About 'Scary' Moment With B.J. Novak

Mindy Kaling in a glimmering, tight, dark-blue gown poses with black suit-clad B.J. Novak at an event.
Getty | Michael Buckner

Among the things discussed on the show, Mindy shared a "genuinely scary situation" that she went through with her ex-boyfriend and The Office co-star, B.J. Novak. The pair, who dated between 2004 and 2007 and have since remained close friends, went out to dinner in Los Angeles and had their car broken into by a fan of the sitcom. Weirdly enough, the man didn't try to take anything but rather went through B.J.'s personal stuff and invaded their privacy. Watch Mindy tell the whole story below.

Keep reading for more on The Sex Lives Of College Girls.

'College Girls' Season 2 Premieres Soon

Mindy Kaling rocks red satin pantsuit at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show.
Getty | Amy Sussman

The Sex Lives of College Girls returns to HBO Max for a second season on November 17. Airing two weekly episodes, it will run until December 15 for a total of 10 episodes. All of the main cast, including Pauline Chalamet (Kimberly Finkle), Amrit Kaur (Bela Malhotra), Reneé Rapp (Leighton Murray), and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Whitney Chase), will be returning in the new season, with the exception of Gavin Leatherwood, who played Nico Murray in Season 1.

Season 2 will also introduce new characters, played by Mekhi Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Lolo Spencer, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Mitchell Slaggert, and Fenika Williams, all of whom are set to become regulars on the show.

Watch the Season 2 trailer below.

